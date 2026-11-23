Coca-Cola relaunches Gold Spot next week as low- or no-sugar
Gold Spot, the classic orange soda many grew up with, is making a comeback next week, this time as a low- or no-sugar drink.
Coca-Cola hopes to tap into both nostalgia and the growing trend for healthier options, while keeping Fanta as its main orange soda.
Gold spot return driven by competition
Gold Spot was dropped in 2000 to push Fanta, but India's soft drink scene has changed a lot since then.
With more competition (think Reliance relaunching Campa) and young people looking for better choices, Coca-Cola sees now as the right moment to bring Gold Spot back, aiming to win over both old fans and health-conscious newcomers.