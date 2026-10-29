Coca-Cola to list Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings in Q2 2027

The IPO buzz started after Coca-Cola sold a 40% stake in its bottling business to Jubilant Bhartia Group for nearly ₹12,500 crore less than a year before it formally announced the HCCH listing plans in June this year.

It's all part of Coke's shift toward focusing more on brand-building than owning assets.

Expect more details soon when they file the official IPO documents.