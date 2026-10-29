Coca-Cola to list Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings in Q2 2027
Business
Coca-Cola just confirmed it's planning to list Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings (HCCH) on the stock market in Q2 2027, aiming to raise $1 billion.
The move follows Coca-Cola's asset-light strategy and its earlier stake sale to Jubilant Bhartia Group, while strong sales in India helped boost the company's global growth last quarter.
Jubilant Bhartia bought 40% bottling stake
The IPO buzz started after Coca-Cola sold a 40% stake in its bottling business to Jubilant Bhartia Group for nearly ₹12,500 crore less than a year before it formally announced the HCCH listing plans in June this year.
It's all part of Coke's shift toward focusing more on brand-building than owning assets.
Expect more details soon when they file the official IPO documents.