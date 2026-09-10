Cochin Shipyard to invest ₹920 cr in Vadinar repair hub
Business
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) is investing approximately ₹920 crore to set up a new ship repair hub at Vadinar, Gujarat, part of a larger ₹1,570 crore project with Deendayal Port Authority.
The Vadinar facility will feature two floating docks, aiming to boost repair capacity and attract clients from around the world.
CSL expands Kochi, advances green projects
CSL isn't stopping there: it's also expanding its Kochi site with more workstations and infrastructure.
On the innovation front, CSL has teamed up with HBL Engineering Ltd. for electric mobility projects and plans to buy a 23% stake in Dutch company Conoship International for energy-efficient ship designs.
Plus, it's installing a Battery Energy Storage System to cover most of its energy needs with renewables by December 2027.