Cochin Shipyard's Q1 FY26 profit dips 0.2% to ₹188cr
Cochin Shipyard kicked off FY26 with a marginal 0.2% decline in net profit, hitting ₹188 crore for April-June 2025.
Revenue soared to ₹1,069 crore—up nearly 39% from last year.
The shipbuilding side brought in ₹439 crore, while repairs added a bigger chunk at ₹630 crore.
Expenses jumped to ₹784 crore
Even with higher income, expenses jumped sharply to ₹784 crore, which took a bite out of profits.
The company's earnings per share landed at ₹7.14 for the quarter.
All numbers follow Indian accounting rules and show that Cochin Shipyard is growing fast but also facing rising costs—a reminder that scaling up isn't always smooth sailing.