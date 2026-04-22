Cochlear stock plunges 40% after profit forecast cut to A$290 million-A$330 million

Cochlear tightens costs warns A$10 million risk

Cochlear pointed to shaky consumer confidence, especially in the US which has led people to cut back on health care spending.

The ongoing war involving Iran and weaker market conditions in places like Europe have made things even tougher.

To cope, Cochlear is tightening costs and preparing for up to A$10 million in potential losses from unpaid bills.

Plus, surgery backlogs in countries like the UK and Germany are adding more pressure.