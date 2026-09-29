Coforge appoints Akhil Gupta as chairperson and nonexecutive independent director
Coforge just named Akhil Gupta as its new chairperson and nonexecutive independent director, starting September 29, 2026.
The board picked him after a global search, with Non-Executive Director and interim Chairperson Vivek Sharma sharing that everyone was on board with the choice.
CEO and Executive Director Sudhir Singh said Gupta's background at Bharti Enterprises will be key as Coforge pushes further into AI.
Akhil Gupta brings governance experience
Gupta brings more than 40 years of professional experience, having been the former Vice Chairman at Bharti Enterprises and serving on boards like Snapdeal.
He's also a Chartered Accountant, completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2002, and even wrote a management book.
With several industry awards under his belt, he is expected to bring governance experience, professional expertise, and strategic perspectives to Coforge's AI-led era.