Coforge appoints Akhil Gupta as chairperson and nonexecutive independent director

Coforge just named Akhil Gupta as its new chairperson and nonexecutive independent director, starting September 29, 2026.

The board picked him after a global search, with Non-Executive Director and interim Chairperson Vivek Sharma sharing that everyone was on board with the choice.

CEO and Executive Director Sudhir Singh said Gupta's background at Bharti Enterprises will be key as Coforge pushes further into AI.