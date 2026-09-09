Coforge chairman Om Prakash Bhatt resigns amid audit review
Coforge's chairman and independent director Om Prakash Bhatt quit on Wednesday.
His exit was immediate even though his term was originally due to run till April 2027 and happened while the board was still reviewing his answers to an internal audit.
The board review had flagged concerns that the Chairman's performance had not been fully disclosed when the BER was presented.
Vivek Sharma named Coforge interim chair
Bhatt said he left because of ongoing disagreements with the board over how the self-evaluation review was handled and clarified there were no other major reasons for stepping down.
Despite this leadership drama, Coforge shares actually closed up 0.3% at ₹1,941, a big jump from six months ago.
For now, Vivek Sharma (non-executive independent director) will fill in as interim chairperson until January 31, 2027.