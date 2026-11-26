Coforge crosses $10bn market value after 9-year rise from $400 million
Coforge, a mid-tier IT services company, just crossed the $10 billion mark in market value, a huge leap from its $400 million valuation nine years ago.
In that time, its revenue has grown from $410 million to an annualized $2.6 billion, and EBIT has seen a similar jump.
Coforge Q2 FY27 profit ₹588cr
In Q2 FY27 alone, Coforge's net profit rose 56.5% to ₹588 crore, with revenue up 53.6% at ₹6,170.8 crore.
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Coforge Sudhir Singh is aiming even higher: he's bumped up its margin target for FY27 and wants Coforge to be among the top three IT firms by profitability soon, with more gains expected by 2028.