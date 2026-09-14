Coforge hires Egon Zehnder after DK Singh stepped down
Coforge has tapped global search firm Egon Zehnder to help find two new independent directors, following some recent board shake-ups.
DK Singh, Coforge's non-executive independent director and Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chairperson, stepped down after disagreements with executive directors.
Interim Chairperson Vivek Sharma shared that there is strong interest in these roles from candidates both in India and abroad.
Coforge internal audit flags governance issues
Singh's exit came after an internal audit flagged governance issues involving him and former Chairman OP Bhatt during a board evaluation exercise.
While Singh raised concerns, Coforge called his claims "unfounded."
Audit Committee Chair Anil Chanana has expanded this year's governance review.
Saurabh Goel says targets on track
Despite all the leadership changes, Coforge says its finances are steady.
CFO Saurabh Goel confirmed that financial targets are on track and a record number of big deals is expected this quarter, so it is business as usual for clients.