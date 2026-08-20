Coforge launches private equity unit, taps Nuuron, shares jump 3.39%
Business
Coforge just rolled out a private equity (PE) business unit, and investors took notice: shares jumped 3.39% to ₹1,876.45 on Thursday.
The new unit aims to help PE firms boost profits and streamline operations, tapping into Coforge's AI platform, Nuuron, for smarter portfolio management.
Preeti Singh: PE firms embed AI
Coforge plans to use its experience with company turnarounds and advanced AI tools to give PE clients an edge.
As Preeti Singh, Executive Vice President and Head of North America at Coforge, put it, private equity firms are moving from experimenting with AI to embedding AI-driven value creation directly into their investment models, and matches the industry's shift toward tech-powered optimization.