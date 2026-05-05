Coforge Q4 net profit rises 144.8% to ₹612.3cr, revenue ₹4,450.4cr
Business
Coforge just dropped some impressive fourth-quarter numbers: net profit rose 144.8% sequentially to ₹612.3 crore, easily beating analyst expectations.
Revenue also climbed 30% year-over-year to ₹4,450.4 crore, showing the company is on a serious growth streak.
Coforge books $648 million in orders
EBITDA (a measure of operating performance) rose 56.2%, and the EBITDA margin stood at 16.6%, ahead of CNBC-TV18's poll of 14.6%.
For the full year, revenue hit ₹16,420.7 crore—up nearly 36% from last year—and net profit almost doubled.
With $648 million in new orders this quarter and a growing order book for next year, CEO Sudhir Singh sounded upbeat about keeping this momentum going into fiscal 2027.