Coforge shares fall 2% after President Gautam Samanta announces exit

Recent developments at Coforge

Coforge has been busy—recently naming Manish Hemrajani as head of Investor Relations and rolling out Q1 FY26 results.

They handed out an interim ₹4 per share dividend in July, following a bigger ₹19 payout in May.

On the money side, sales and profits are up: Q1 sales hit ₹3,688 crore and net profit reached ₹356 crore.

But with shares trading at a high price-to-earnings ratio, investors seem cautious despite strong growth numbers.