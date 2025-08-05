Next Article
Coforge shares fall 2% after President Gautam Samanta announces exit
Coforge's stock slipped 2.04% on Tuesday, closing at ₹1,710.90.
The drop came right after the company announced that President Gautam Samanta is stepping down in October.
Recent developments at Coforge
Coforge has been busy—recently naming Manish Hemrajani as head of Investor Relations and rolling out Q1 FY26 results.
They handed out an interim ₹4 per share dividend in July, following a bigger ₹19 payout in May.
On the money side, sales and profits are up: Q1 sales hit ₹3,688 crore and net profit reached ₹356 crore.
But with shares trading at a high price-to-earnings ratio, investors seem cautious despite strong growth numbers.