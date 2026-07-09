Coforge unveils SecureEdge2Cloud AI security on Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange

SecureEdge2Cloud covers 7 OSI layers

SecureEdge2Cloud covers all seven OSI layers and offers setup plus ongoing security management.

It helps keep both managed and personal devices safe, supports remote access to private apps, and is part of Zscaler's Project AI-Guardian for tighter ecosystem security.

Early users include health care, finance, and insurance companies, industries where keeping data safe really matters.

Coforge CEO and Executive Director Sudhir Singh said, "the product reflects the company's AI-engineering approach combined with expertise in cybersecurity and cloud transformation."