Cognition AI considering $2B or more at $75B valuation
Cognition AI, a fast-growing coding startup, is considering raising $2 billion or more at a massive $75 billion valuation, just two months after its last round.
Big-name investors like Accel and Lightspeed are lining up again, showing strong confidence in the company's momentum.
Cognition on track for $1B revenue
Already pulling in major clients like Citigroup and NVIDIA, Cognition is on track for $1 billion in yearly revenue.
It's raised over $3 billion this year alone and competes with heavyweights like Cursor (recently snapped up by SpaceX).
With backers from both Cursor and top venture firms on board, Cognition is quickly cementing its place as one of the hottest names in AI right now.