Cognizant and Google Cloud join forces to supercharge enterprise productivity
Cognizant just leveled up its partnership with Google Cloud—they're rolling out "agentic AI" across their business to make work smoother, faster, and more productive.
This means new tech like Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace will help automate tasks and improve how teams get things done.
New center dedicated to making AI work in real life
Cognizant set up a special center (the Gemini Enterprise Center of Excellence) to make sure this AI rollout actually works in real-life settings.
They're using tools like Ignition (for quick ideas and prototypes) and Agent Foundry (which lets people build AI-powered solutions without coding).
It's all about bringing smart automation into everyday work.
Enterprise-ready AI solutions that deliver real business impact
Cognizant's Annadurai Elango says this partnership is about building practical solutions that combine their own expertise with top-notch tech.
Over at Google Cloud, Kevin Ichhpurani points out that the partnership brings together advanced AI technology and deep industry expertise to help enterprises operationalize agentic AI and enable enterprise-ready AI solutions that deliver real business impact.