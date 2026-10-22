Cognizant assigns more than 18,000 to build on Google Gemini

The group will focus on modernizing old software, making better tools for developers, automating routine tasks, and strengthening cybersecurity.

Cognizant says it is a major joint effort (though they are keeping the price tag private). More than 55,000 employees have already finished Gemini training, and they are aiming for 200,000.

This push is part of a bigger trend: Google and partners like Cognizant are betting big on AI skills and productivity boosts: one client even saw developer productivity jump by 40%.