Cognizant and Google Cloud to promote agentic AI adoption
What's the story
Cognizant and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to promote the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration will see the formation of a new 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group.' This group is a dedicated global workforce that combines Google's full-stack, enterprise-ready AI platform with Cognizant's domain, industry, and engineering expertise as an AI-builder.
Investment
New group backed by over 18,000 Cognizant associates
The new group, which is backed by over 18,000 dedicated Cognizant associates, marks a major joint investment.
It builds on the momentum of Cognizant's dedicated Gemini practice launched in April 2026.
The primary goal of this new entity is to bridge the gap from pilot to production and give enterprises the ability to deploy resilient enterprise-grade agents safely.
Strategic focus
Ravi Kumar S, Thomas Kurian on the new group
Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, said the establishment of this new group will allow their best frontier engineering talent to focus entirely on getting frontier AI into production for clients.
The 'Build with Gemini' workshop has already given over 55,000 associates tangible skills on the advanced AI platform.
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, stressed that deploying AI agents at scale requires trusted partners with deep architectural and integration expertise.
Operational strategy
Initial focus on legacy modernization and developer experience
The 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group' will initially focus its engineering capabilities on legacy modernization, developer experience, autonomous business process agentification, and frontier cyber defense.
To operationalize these capabilities, the group plans to deploy standardized security-first agentic architecture built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and fortified by Google Cloud's Model Armor.