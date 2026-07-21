Cognizant lands Centene healthcare deal worth $500 million to $1B
Business
Cognizant just landed a tech partnership with US health insurer Centene, kicking off a multi-year deal that is well above $500 million and could go as high as $1 billion.
The goal? Amp up automation and make healthcare operations smoother, all part of Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's bigger push for smarter healthcare tech.
Cognizant deploying AI tools to Centene
Cognizant will roll out its TriZetto software and Agentic AI tools (like Flowsource and Agent Foundry) to help Centene handle things like high-volume medical billing, claims adjudication, and customer call centers more efficiently.
This is the first big team-up between the two since their 2016 contract restructuring.
More details are expected when Cognizant shares its Q2 earnings on July 29.