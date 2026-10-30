Cognizant launches OpenAI Frontier Capability Group to operationalize OpenAI models
Business
Cognizant just rolled out its new "OpenAI Frontier Capability Group" to bring AI tools like Codex and ChatGPT into real business use.
They're starting by testing these technologies in their own sales and customer teams, with plans to help other companies use OpenAI models smoothly in their day-to-day work.
Cognizant trained 21,000+ employees on OpenAI
This group is all about smarter software engineering, modernizing old apps for the cloud, and making customer support more efficient with AI.
To make it happen, Cognizant has already trained over 21,000 employees on OpenAI tech, earning more than 40,000 badges along the way.
The group, it said, is designed to help enterprises apply OpenAI models to how they write software, serve customers, and run day-to-day operations.