Cognizant may affect up to 15,000 employees under Project Leap
Business
Cognizant may affect up to 15,000 employees worldwide as part of a big restructuring move called Project Leap.
Announced in April 2026, this shake-up will cost the company around $230 to $320 million in severance.
Cognizant employs more than 357,000 people, with most, over 250,000, based in India.
Cognizant may cut 12,000-13,000 India roles
About 12,000 to 13,000 roles could be cut in India because salaries and severance costs are lower compared to other regions.
CEO Ravi Kumar S explained the company is shifting toward a "broader and shorter pyramid" structure that blends digital and human work, a trend we're seeing across tech companies as automation and AI reshape the industry.