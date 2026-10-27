Cognizant signs 5-year deal to modernize EBRD technology with AI

With this partnership, Cognizant will roll out its own AI solutions like Neuro IT Operations, Flowsource, and WorkNEXT to help EBRD become more resilient and create capacity to innovate at scale.

Subhash Chandra Jose, Managing Director for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at EBRD, called it an important step in strengthening the bank's technology game.

Cognizant's Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant, added that its main goal is making sure all these upgrades actually deliver real results for the bank.