Cognizant unveils Phase 1 165,000-square-foot immersive learning center in Chennai
Cognizant unveiled Phase 1 of its new Immersive Learning Center (CILC) at the Siruseri campus in Chennai, a huge 165,000-square-foot space with 58 classrooms and 1,822 learning seats.
The goal? Help employees level up their artificial intelligence (AI) skills through instructor-led sessions.
Cognizant wants to certify thousands
This center is a big part of Cognizant's plan to get its team ready for an AI-driven future.
Leaders like Rajesh Varrier say it'll help employees "lead that transformation," while Chief People Officer Kathy Diaz highlights how staying curious and learning new tech is more important than ever.
Cognizant also wants to certify thousands of engineers and business pros across India, showing they're serious about building real AI expertise.