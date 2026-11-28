Coimbatore MSMEs oppose Tamil Nadu regulator and distributor peak-hour proposal
The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation are mulling changing the electricity peak hour definition, and MSMEs in Coimbatore are not thrilled.
The new schedule would shift peak pricing to 6am to 8am and a much longer evening slot from 5pm all the way to midnight, making it tougher for businesses that run late shifts.
Coimbatore leaders urge smart-meter delay
Local business leaders say these changes could seriously bump up their power bills and make it harder to compete.
S. Surulivel, president of the Railway Equipment Suppliers Association, pointed out that longer peak hours mean less savings from rooftop solar panels.
He's urging officials to hold off until smart meters are ready, keep current tariff benefits, and offer more support for daytime solar use so companies aren't stuck with high costs at night.