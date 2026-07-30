Coimbatore's Pricol Ltd posts ₹67cr April-June profit and ₹1,084cr revenue
Business
Pricol Ltd. a major name in auto parts from Coimbatore, just posted a strong start to the year: net profit for April-June hit ₹67 crore, up 34% from last year.
Its revenue also climbed 23%, reaching ₹1,084 crore. So business is clearly booming.
Vikram Mohan outlines cost measures
Even with this growth, Pricol's profits are feeling the squeeze thanks to pricier materials and higher shipping costs.
Vikram Mohan, Chairman & Managing Director, shared that they're working on smarter ways to handle expenses and adjust pricing, but it takes time (about three to six months) before customers see those changes.
He also pointed out that global trade disruptions and uncertain geopolitics are making things tricky, so Pricol is focusing on innovation and efficiency to stay resilient.