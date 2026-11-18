Coinbase CEO says AI will process 99.9% transactions, crypto essential
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong thinks the future is all about AI doing the heavy lifting.
He predicts that in just 10 years, AI agents will take care of more than 99.9% of transactions, especially tiny ones that humans barely notice.
Speaking at the TomorrowX conference today, he explained that crypto will be essential for these quick microtransactions since traditional payment systems just can't keep up.
Coinbase builds Base blockchain, uses USDC
To get ahead of this shift, Coinbase is building tools like its Base blockchain and using USDC stablecoins to make these fast, small payments possible.
Armstrong's pretty optimistic about where crypto is headed. He even thinks Bitcoin might hit $400,000 by 2030.
On top of that, Coinbase is moving into new areas like prediction markets and derivatives to stay competitive as finance gets more tech-driven.