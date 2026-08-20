Coinbase gets approval from ADGM FSRA to offer tokenized securities
Coinbase just scored approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), letting it offer tokenized securities, basically digital versions of real-world assets, under local rules.
This move means Coinbase can now act as an official go-between for investment and custody services in the region.
Verified users can hold digital assets
With this update, verified users can own digital assets and keep them in their wallets without needing a trading or bank account (though transactions still get checked for sanctions).
Economic benefits are included, but things like voting rights might have extra conditions.
It's all part of Coinbase's bigger push, like Project Diamond and recent launches of tokenized shares, to make global blockchain investing more accessible.