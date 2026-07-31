Coinbase Q2 revenue misses forecast as shares drop 5% after-hours

Transaction revenue slipped to $599 million (below the $628 million estimate), and subscription and services revenue also missed targets at $555 million.

This isn't just a Coinbase thing: bitcoin and ether fell roughly 14% and about 25% during the second quarter, so the whole crypto market is feeling it.

CFO Alesia Haas noted trading volumes dropped over 20%.

CEO Brian Armstrong says they're focusing more on stablecoins, prediction markets, and their Base network to help steady things going forward.