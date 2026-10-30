Coinbase Q3 2026 net income rises 66% to $719 million
Business
Coinbase just posted a 66% surge in net income for the third quarter of 2026, hitting $719 million, thanks mostly to a big rebound in crypto markets and Bitcoin shooting up 39%.
Revenue landed at $1.20 billion, which is solid even though it missed Wall Street's expectations by a bit.
Coinbase expands into derivatives and AI
Coinbase earned $2.51 per share and is clearly moving beyond basic crypto trading.
The company rolled out new AI features and would debut an "everything exchange" for trading derivatives and early-stage token sales.
Plus, prediction market revenues grew to more than $200 million on an annual basis as the number of traders on those markets increased 60% compared with the second quarter, showing Coinbase isn't afraid to shake things up in the crypto world.