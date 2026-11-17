Coinbase resumes INR withdrawals via alternate route after banking-partner outage
Coinbase has started processing Indian rupee (INR) withdrawals after a weeklong pause caused by a banking partner outage.
Withdrawals stuck since November 9 are now being cleared using an alternate route, so users should see their money coming through soon.
However, INR withdrawals directly via the Coinbase app are still on hold until the original bank issue is sorted.
Coinbase says users' funds are safe
Coinbase says everyone's funds stayed safe during the delay, and affected users will get notified as soon as their transactions go through.
If you need your money urgently, you can reach out to Coinbase Support for a faster transfer within 48 to 72 hours.
To avoid this kind of hassle in the future, Coinbase is working on beefing up its banking setup in India and plans to share updates soon.