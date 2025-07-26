Next Article
CoinDCX hack: Indian exchange loses $44.2 million, covers user funds
On July 19, 2024, Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX was hacked through a sophisticated exploit targeting an internal account used for liquidity.
About $44.2 million in crypto—including SOL and ETH—was stolen, but customer funds stayed safe in cold wallets.
CoinDCX quickly locked down the compromised account and covered the loss from its own treasury.
They've launched a recovery effort and bug bounty program, teaming up with cybersecurity experts and India's CERT-In to track down the stolen assets.
Despite the hit, CoinDCX is still running smoothly—reminding everyone how crucial strong security is in crypto.
