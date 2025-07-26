CoinDCX hack: Indian exchange loses $44.2 million, covers user funds

CoinDCX is still running smoothly—reminding everyone how crucial security

CoinDCX quickly locked down the compromised account and covered the loss from its own treasury.

They've launched a recovery effort and bug bounty program, teaming up with cybersecurity experts and India's CERT-In to track down the stolen assets.

Despite the hit, CoinDCX is still running smoothly—reminding everyone how crucial strong security is in crypto.

```