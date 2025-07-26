Sensex closes below 81,500 mark, Nifty settles at 24,800
Indian stock markets ended another rough week, with the Nifty down 0.9% at 24,837 and the Sensex slipping 0.8% to 81,463.
MidCap and SmallCap stocks took even bigger hits, dropping 1.6% and 2%.
Volatility is up too—India VIX jumped over 5%.
This dip breaks the usual July trend
If you're following your investments or just curious about market vibes, this dip breaks the usual July trend when stocks tend to do well.
Disappointing results from big names like Bajaj Finance (down nearly 5%) and heavy foreign investor selling—₹22,288 crore pulled out in July—are making things shaky for everyone.
Markets may stay bumpy for a while
Profit booking after a strong run since April, weak earnings reports, and global worries (like uncertainty around the India-US trade deal) are all adding pressure.
Even though local institutions bought ₹2,138 crore worth of shares on Friday, foreign selling and mixed signals mean markets might stay bumpy for a while.