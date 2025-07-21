India
India's venture capital scene is buzzing, with $3.5 billion invested across 355 deals in Q2 2025—a big jump from last quarter and a bright spot compared to the global slowdown.
While worldwide VC funding dropped from $128.4 billion to $101.05 billion, India's startup ecosystem is showing real momentum.
Fintech and healthtech dominate the Indian landscape
Fintech led the way, with Groww landing $200 million and IKF Finance close behind at $175 million.
Healthtech also made waves—PB Healthcare scored a massive $218 million seed round for its tech-driven health platform, reflecting how digital health and logistics are catching investors' eyes.
AI still a hot topic for VCs
Even as global investments slow due to geopolitical tensions, AI remains a hot topic for VCs everywhere.
In India though, steady growth is helping startups thrive—proving the country's resilience in a tricky market.