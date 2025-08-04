CoinDCX is back after $44 million hack, records highest-ever trading volumes
CoinDCX, one of India's top crypto exchanges, is back to business after a $44 million security breach.
Withdrawals are live again, and CEO Sumit Gupta reassured users their funds are safe since only a third-party wallet was hit.
Surprisingly, trading on CoinDCX actually reached record highs right after the incident, suggesting that user trust stayed strong.
Gupta aims to make CoinDCX India's 1st crypto decacorn
Gupta also shot down rumors about Coinbase buying them out for $900 million, saying CoinDCX is focused on becoming India's first crypto decacorn (that's a $10 billion valuation).
With 80% of the country's centralized exchange market and nearly ₹10,000 crore in assets under management, Gupta feels confident they'll hit that milestone within a year—especially if India rolls out official crypto regulations soon.