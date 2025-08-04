CoinDCX is back after $44 million hack, records highest-ever trading volumes

Gupta aims to make CoinDCX India's 1st crypto decacorn

Gupta also shot down rumors about Coinbase buying them out for $900 million, saying CoinDCX is focused on becoming India's first crypto decacorn (that's a $10 billion valuation).

With 80% of the country's centralized exchange market and nearly ₹10,000 crore in assets under management, Gupta feels confident they'll hit that milestone within a year—especially if India rolls out official crypto regulations soon.