CoinDCX's parent company loses ₹384cr in cyberattack
Big trouble for CoinDCX—Bengaluru-based Neblio Technologies, which runs the popular crypto exchange, lost about ₹384 crore ($44 million) in a cyberattack on July 19.
Hackers managed to drain the company's crypto wallet, spreading the stolen funds across six separate accounts.
The incident is one of India's largest cyberattacks and was reported to police just days later.
Possible insider involvement
Internal checks have pointed to possible insider involvement, with employee Rahul Agarwal's work laptop allegedly used for unauthorized activity.
His bank account also got a suspicious ₹15 lakh deposit, which he claims came from a part-time job.
Neblio has urged everyone not to jump to conclusions while police dig deeper into what really happened and whether others were involved.
The case covers serious charges like computer fraud and identity theft under Indian law.