Nissan reports $783 million loss, says it will be profitable soon
Nissan just reported a $783 million loss for April-June 2025—a big drop from last year's profit.
Revenue also slid nearly 10%.
Even with these tough numbers, Nissan says it's focused on bouncing back and wants to be profitable again by March 2026.
Nissan is cutting costs and shifting its product strategy
With Ivan Espinosa taking over as leader in April, Nissan is cutting costs and shifting its product strategy.
The company is seeing strong sales in China and Mexico but plans to close its Oppama factory by 2027 and reduce its workforce by about 20,000 jobs.
Nissan has also ended talks of a joint holding company with Honda but will keep teaming up on tech development.
