Nissan reports $783 million loss, says it will be profitable soon

Nissan is cutting costs and shifting its product strategy

With Ivan Espinosa taking over as leader in April, Nissan is cutting costs and shifting its product strategy.

The company is seeing strong sales in China and Mexico but plans to close its Oppama factory by 2027 and reduce its workforce by about 20,000 jobs.

Nissan has also ended talks of a joint holding company with Honda but will keep teaming up on tech development.

