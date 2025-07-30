Knowledge Realty Trust's ₹4,800cr IPO opens next week Business Jul 30, 2025

Knowledge Realty Trust is rolling out India's largest Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) IPO from August 5-7, 2025, aiming to raise ₹4,800 crore.

Each unit is priced between ₹95 and ₹100, with a minimum investment of 150 units (about ₹15,000).

Allotment happens on August 8, 2025, and the REIT will be listed on BSE and NSE by August 12, 2025.