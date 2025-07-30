Knowledge Realty Trust's ₹4,800cr IPO opens next week
Knowledge Realty Trust is rolling out India's largest Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) IPO from August 5-7, 2025, aiming to raise ₹4,800 crore.
Each unit is priced between ₹95 and ₹100, with a minimum investment of 150 units (about ₹15,000).
Allotment happens on August 8, 2025, and the REIT will be listed on BSE and NSE by August 12, 2025.
Their portfolio includes 30 office buildings across major Indian cities
They own 30 top-tier office buildings across cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurugram, and GIFT City—covering a huge 48.1 million square feet.
Their properties are home to over 450 companies including big names like Amazon, Google, and Apple.
In 2024 they pulled in a net operating income of ₹3,432 crore.
REIT is sponsored by Sattva Developers and Blackstone
The REIT is sponsored by Sattva Developers (from Bengaluru) and Blackstone's BREP Asia SG L&T Holding—showing Blackstone's ongoing interest in Indian offices.
Eight major investment banks are managing the IPO process; Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley India are among them.
