Power Grid's profit dips 2.5% in Q1 FY2025-26
Power Grid just posted a small drop in profit for Q1 FY2025-26—down 2.5% from last year, landing at ₹3,630 crore.
Interestingly, this happened even though their sales actually went up a bit to over ₹11,000 crore.
The culprit? Rising expenses ate into those extra earnings.
The company is selling off older assets to focus on core transmission work
If you're curious about how big companies juggle growth and costs, this is a classic case.
Power Grid is also making bold moves: they've upped their borrowing limit to fund new projects (including cross-border plans with Nepal), and they're selling off some older assets to focus on what matters most—core transmission work and regional partnerships.
It's all about staying agile in a changing energy world.