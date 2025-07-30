Next Article
Sensex closes at 81,481.86, Nifty near 24,900
The Sensex closed at 81,481.86, with the Nifty also ending near 24,900. Larsen & Toubro led the gains after strong profits from overseas orders.
But despite these highs, investor excitement was held back as foreign investors sold off ₹4,636 crore worth of shares.
US-India trade deal talks still stalled
Uncertainty over a US-India trade deal kept markets on edge—US President Trump said talks are still stalled and hinted at higher tariffs on Indian goods.
This left investors feeling mixed: Sun Pharma and NTPC saw gains, while Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv slipped.
Globally, markets were a mixed bag too, with some Asian indices up and others down, while oil prices dipped slightly amid ongoing economic jitters.