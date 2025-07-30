Sensex closes at 81,481.86, Nifty near 24,900

US-India trade deal talks still stalled

Uncertainty over a US-India trade deal kept markets on edge—US President Trump said talks are still stalled and hinted at higher tariffs on Indian goods.

This left investors feeling mixed: Sun Pharma and NTPC saw gains, while Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv slipped.

Globally, markets were a mixed bag too, with some Asian indices up and others down, while oil prices dipped slightly amid ongoing economic jitters.