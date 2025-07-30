Microsoft, Meta to spend $70 billion each on AI Business Jul 30, 2025

Microsoft and Meta are about to pour $70 billion apiece into artificial intelligence in each company's current fiscal year.

Most of this cash is going into building up their tech muscle—think data centers and computing power—to keep pace with rivals like Alphabet (Google) and Amazon.

It's a big leap from what they've spent before, showing just how much AI is driving the next wave of tech.