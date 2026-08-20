CoinSwitch: over 54% of India's new crypto investors under 25

A new CoinSwitch report shows that more than 54% of India's fresh crypto investors during Q2 2026 are aged 25 or younger.

Young people are definitely leading the charge in crypto adoption, but they're also quick to sell: this group has the lowest buy-to-sell ratio at 0.65.

Meanwhile, older investors (46 and older) seem more confident, holding onto their coins with a buy-to-sell ratio of 1.14.