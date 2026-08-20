CoinSwitch: over 54% of India's new crypto investors under 25
A new CoinSwitch report shows that more than 54% of India's fresh crypto investors during Q2 2026 are aged 25 or younger.
Young people are definitely leading the charge in crypto adoption, but they're also quick to sell: this group has the lowest buy-to-sell ratio at 0.65.
Meanwhile, older investors (46 and older) seem more confident, holding onto their coins with a buy-to-sell ratio of 1.14.
Uttar Pradesh leads India crypto investments
Uttar Pradesh is currently India's top spot for crypto investments (12.9%), just ahead of Maharashtra (12.4%).
Andhra Pradesh stands out with Dogecoin as its most-traded coin, unlike other states where Bitcoin rules, and has the highest female participation among major markets at 59.3%.
The report also highlights that younger investors mostly stick to one cryptocurrency, while older folks tend to diversify their portfolios a lot more.