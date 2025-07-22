Colgate's Q1 profit drops 12% as urban demand goes soft

Colgate focuses on new products amid tough market

Even with sales down, Colgate isn't slowing its push for new products.

They rolled out fruit-flavored Kids Squeezy Toothpaste and MaxFresh Mouthwash Sachet Sticks for easy use on the go.

CEO Prabha Narasimhan pointed out that premium products are still growing well and said she's hopeful things will pick up later this year.