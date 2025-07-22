Colgate's Q1 profit drops 12% as urban demand goes soft
Colgate-Palmolive (India) just posted a 12% drop in profit for Q1 FY26, landing at ₹320.62 crore.
Revenue slid 4.4% to ₹1,420.64 crore—mostly because fewer people in cities are spending on oral care and competition is heating up.
Profit before tax also slipped nearly 12% compared to last year.
Colgate focuses on new products amid tough market
Even with sales down, Colgate isn't slowing its push for new products.
They rolled out fruit-flavored Kids Squeezy Toothpaste and MaxFresh Mouthwash Sachet Sticks for easy use on the go.
CEO Prabha Narasimhan pointed out that premium products are still growing well and said she's hopeful things will pick up later this year.
Colgate's results show how tough things are right now for big consumer brands in India—urban demand is shaky and rivals aren't backing down.
The company's focus on premium items and fresh ideas highlights how FMCG players are hustling to keep up with changing tastes and rising costs—a trend worth watching if you care about what shapes your everyday choices.