Shanti Gold's ₹360cr IPO opens next week—should you invest?

Shanti Gold's stellar financials

Half the shares are set aside for big institutional investors, 35% for retail buyers (that's everyday folks), and 15% for others.

The company's been on a roll—revenue shot up over 55% in fiscal 2025 to ₹1,106cr and profits more than doubled.

Shanti Gold makes gold jewelry with an annual capacity of 2,700kg.

The IPO is managed by Choice Capital Advisors.

```