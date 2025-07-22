Next Article
Shanti Gold's ₹360cr IPO opens next week—should you invest?
Shanti Gold International, based in Mumbai, is opening its IPO from July 25-29 to raise ₹360cr.
Shares are priced at ₹189-199 each, and the money will help build a new facility in Jaipur, cover working capital needs, pay off some debt, and support other business plans.
Shanti Gold's stellar financials
Half the shares are set aside for big institutional investors, 35% for retail buyers (that's everyday folks), and 15% for others.
The company's been on a roll—revenue shot up over 55% in fiscal 2025 to ₹1,106cr and profits more than doubled.
Shanti Gold makes gold jewelry with an annual capacity of 2,700kg.
The IPO is managed by Choice Capital Advisors.
