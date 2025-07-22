IIT Madras startup Plenome secures ₹6.5Cr for healthcare, governance tech
Plenome Technologies, incubated at IIT Madras, just secured ₹6.5 crore in seed funding led by Ovington Capital Partners (Luxembourg), with backing from UAE's AADI and investor Manish Gandhi.
The new funds will help Plenome scale up its blockchain and AI platforms for healthcare and governance around the world.
Patented blockchain and AI tools for data security
Plenome creates patented blockchain and AI tools that keep sensitive data safe. Their BlockTrack OrganEase is being tested with a South Indian organ transplant authority to make organ donation records more secure.
They also built BlockVote—a blockchain voting platform used in IIT Madras student elections—now aiming to power remote enterprise elections on a pay-per-use model.
Founders and their vision
Plenome was founded by IIT Madras professor Prabhu Rajagopal, along with Vijayaraja Rathinasamy and Anirudh Varna.
Ashwin—AI tool for clinical data
Their AI-powered clinical data suite, Ashwin, is already being trialed in dental clinics, with plans to expand into eye care, cosmetic, and fertility sectors soon.