IIT Madras startup Plenome secures ₹6.5Cr for healthcare, governance tech Business Jul 22, 2025

Plenome Technologies, incubated at IIT Madras, just secured ₹6.5 crore in seed funding led by Ovington Capital Partners (Luxembourg), with backing from UAE's AADI and investor Manish Gandhi.

The new funds will help Plenome scale up its blockchain and AI platforms for healthcare and governance around the world.