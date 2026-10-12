College student lands 50L remote job after building AI editor
A college student just scored a ₹50 lakh per year job offer after building an AI video editor with a friend.
The project took nearly two years and reached 13,000 users, even though it wasn't perfect and they eventually stopped working on it because they struggled to grow the business.
Still, it was discovered by a startup founder on Twitter enough to land him a remote job that matched the company's needs.
Student emailed startups, secured 50L offer
Wanting something more flexible with his studies, the student then researched around 30 startups whose products matched his experience and emailed them directly.
13 replied, and within a week he had another ₹50 lakh offer, this time from a Y Combinator-backed startup.
His story shows how practical skills and reaching out directly can open doors to great tech jobs, even without following the usual application route.