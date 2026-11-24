Colliers ranks Mumbai among Asia-Pacific top 10 cross-border investment cities
Big news for Mumbai: it's now ranked among Asia-Pacific's top 10 cities for cross-border real estate investment, joining the likes of Tokyo and Sydney.
This shoutout from Colliers's 2027 Global Investor Outlook reflects growing institutional confidence in India's property market, especially with Mumbai's occupier demand, infrastructure development, and broader investment opportunities.
Mumbai draws institutional real estate investment
Institutional investors are flocking to Mumbai thanks to strong demand, new infrastructure, and a mix of opportunities across office spaces, homes, and logistics.
In India, office assets accounted for 37% of real estate investments in the first nine months of 2026 alone.
Looking ahead to 2027, Colliers says sustainability efforts and tech upgrades will be major themes shaping where the money goes next.