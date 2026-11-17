Collins Aerospace starts India's 1st propeller repair and overhaul center
Collins Aerospace is building India's first propeller repair and overhaul center at Devanahalli Aerospace Park near Bengaluru.
The project kicked off this Tuesday and will cover 26 acres, bringing about 2,100 new jobs to the area.
Karnataka's industries minister, M.B. Patil, performed the groundbreaking ceremony.
New facility will help local suppliers
With land provided by the Karnataka government, the new facility will help local businesses join the aerospace supply chain.
Collins Aerospace plans to work with Indian companies, creating more job opportunities and strengthening both civil and defense aviation in the country.
This move is expected to give a solid push to regional growth.