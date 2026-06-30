NBCUniversal might start making video games

Buyer speculation

Regulatory hurdles for potential deals

Netflix has been speculated as a potential buyer for NBCUniversal's studio and content library. However, any such deal would likely face significant regulatory and structural hurdles. As part of the spinoff, Comcast will retain a 19.9% stake in NBCUniversal which it plans to sell down over time to avoid taxes. To maintain this tax-free structure, NBCUniversal would need to operate independently for at least one year after the spinoff without pursuing any sale or merger during that period.