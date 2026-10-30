Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says AI persists
commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal isn't worried about talk of an "AI bubble."
He pointed out that even if company valuations may correct sharply, AI is here to stay and will keep changing the way we work.
As he put it, "Valuation is a construct of how the market perceives the future of a business model or technology. Sometimes there will be overheated valuations and sometimes there will be a fall"
India to train 10 million in AI
Goyal shared that India aims to train 10 million young people in AI and become a top creator of AI agents.
He also highlighted the need for real human connection in areas like sports and education, so not everything gets automated.
On "Made in India" products, he encouraged pride in local goods but said it should be about choice, not just rules, while making sure India stays connected with global trade.