Commerce Department orders Kalshi remove AI tracker citing national security
Business
The US Commerce Department reportedly ordered Kalshi to take down its AI compute price tracker, citing national security concerns.
The tool, launched in July 2026, let people predict future rental prices for NVIDIA's B200, H200, and A100 chips, helping AI labs and data centers get a sense of pricing trends.
Markets remain open, regulators pause approvals
Many of the underlying markets that allow users to trade on future compute prices remain open.
Meanwhile, the government has told regulators to pause on approving new AI compute contracts.
The CFTC is now taking public feedback for 60 days on how these markets should be regulated.
Chairman Michael Selig says they're focused on setting up clear rules before anything new gets the green light.