Commercial LPG shortage hits India's restaurants causing ₹79,000cr monthly losses
Business
India's restaurant scene is taking a big hit from a commercial LPG shortage, with losses reaching ₹79,000 crore every month.
From independent neighborhood restaurants to organized food service chains, everyone's struggling to keep kitchens running as fuel supplies dry up.
The slowdown has led to a 15% to 20% drop in business and about ₹2,650 crore lost daily.
Restaurant sector faces 5-7L job losses
Around 10% of restaurants have shut temporarily, while others are switching to induction stoves or shrinking their menus just to get by.
This means fewer people eating out and spending less.
With the restaurant sector directly employing over 8.5 million people and facing an estimated 5-7 lakh job losses, the industry is worried about layoffs and stalled growth.